New fire station to open across from Centerville High School

Washington Twp. Fire Department’s new station is designed to ensure an even more effective response to the needs of the community and those who are sworn to protect it, officials say

The 15,259-square-foot facility at 716 E. Franklin St. is nearly triple the size of the structure it will replace, the soon-to-be former Station 41, which opened at 163 Maple Ave. in 1969.

“We have an area of development in our southeast portion of the township,” said Deputy Chief Nick Bergman. “Moving the fire station, even though it didn’t move very far, it moved out of residential area and onto a main access road, which gets us quicker access to the road and gets quicker access to that southeast portion of the township.”

Washington Twp. purchased the land for the station from Centerville City Schools in 2021, after voters approved a 2.85-mill levy in 2019.

The new station is opening as fire and emergency medical calls in the township continue to rise, going from 7,751 in 2018 to 9,316 in 2022.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re moving Station 41 from where it currently is to where it’s going to be now is based off of data that supports our response efforts,” Fire Chief Scott Kujawa told Dayton Daily News.

Each year since 2018 has seen increases except 2020, when the start of the COVID-19 pandemic saw numbers dip slightly.

The role of the township’s fire department has continually expanded over the years, Kujawa said. In 1969, the township opened the Maple Avenue station to house smaller apparatus and accommodate a department comprised mostly of volunteers. Now, fire and EMS crews respond from five strategically located stations that are staffed 24 hours a day and cover 31 square miles.

The new Station 41, which cost nearly $7.3 million to construct, has been designed to meet community needs “for many years,” according to township Administrator Mike Thonnerieux.

The structure features more room than ever for apparatus, training and fitness, faster-opening carriage doors and an increased amount of bunk rooms, Bergman said. The building layout is designed to help crews respond quickly, he said.

“We’re not having to walk 1,000 feet to get to the apparatus bay,” Bergman said. " The main office area, the bunk rooms, the day room, all dump out straight onto the base floor so that they can respond to calls quickly or not traveling very far within the station.”

Washington Twp. fire and emergency medical calls

2018: 7,751

2019: 8,068

2020: 7,808

2021: 8,759

2022: 9,316

SOURCE: Washington Twp.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Dedication ceremony of new Fire Station 41

WHERE: 716 E. Franklin St.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 29.

DETAILS: A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will feature remarks from township officials and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. An open house at 11 a.m. will allow the public to tour the new fire station.