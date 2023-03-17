X

NEW: Investors acquire Englewood facility for $12 million

Local News
By
26 minutes ago

A Texas limited liability company has purchased a Lau Parkway manufacturing complex for $12 million, new property records show.

The deed identifies 1 Lau Parkway LLC, of Pepper Pike, Ohio, as the grantor or seller. The buyer is AIC Income Fund II Lau, of Austin, Texas.

A brief notice on AIC Industrial’s web site confirms the purchase.

The address given in the deed is 1 Lau Parkway, in the Englewood Otterbein Commerce Park. Twenty acres of land were part of the purchase.

The former home of Lau Industries, which built the site in the late 1990s, records show the property has nearly 190,000 square feet of manufacturing space with nearly 10,000 square feet of office space.

Lau today operates at 4509 Springfield St., Dayton. The company makes air-moving components and fan systems for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry.

The current tenant, Hart & Cooley, specializes in manufacturing and supplying components for the HVAC industry, AIC said.

A message seeking comment was sent to AIC Industrial.

In Other News
1
Dayton’s circus clown tragedy: Paul Jung rose to national fame before...
2
Former area K-9 officer a dog’s best friend
3
Survey: Neighborhoods a plus, but fewer residents think city is on...
4
Ohio lags nation in rebound of arts, culture economy new data shows
5
Ohio to track overdose deaths as numbers continue to climb

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top