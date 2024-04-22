New Jersey woman accused of sexual conduct with boy, 14, during visit to Kettering

A New Jersey woman indicted Friday is accused of sexual conduct in February with a 14-year-old boy in Kettering.
Corrinne C. Kneipp, 30, of Plainfield, N.J., is scheduled to be arraigned May 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for a felony count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
The Kettering Police Department opened an investigation after the teen disclosed the activity, alleged to have happened Feb. 12 while the woman in the area visiting with family, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
A warrant was issued for Kneipp’s arrest.
