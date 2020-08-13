X

New Lebanon man indicted in rape, sexual battery case

Daniel R. Silveira MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL
By Jen Balduf

A 38-year-old New Lebanon man is facing numerous sex-related charges.

Daniel R. Silveira was indicted Thursday for two counts each of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition involving a substantially impaired victim, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

Silveira was arrested and booked Thursday afternoon in to the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to jail records.

