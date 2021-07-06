New medical office to bring together independent practices

A new medical office is expected to open later this year in Germantown.
Construction has started on a new building for Providence Medical Group, which will be a new home that brings together Farmersville Medical Center, Germantown Family Medicine and the practice of Dr. Noel Watson.
Dawn Kerr, Providence Medical Group operations manager, said the three leases they now have are out of date and they have been planning for several years to build something new.
“We want to offer a better medical facility for the community,” Kerr said.
As primary care providers increasingly join hospital-owned networks, 19-year-old Providence Medical Group is one of the region’s largest independent practices owned and managed by physicians.
Kerr said Providence’s newest practice at 2320 Beechwood Drive will have two doctors and two nurse practitioners. There will also be room to hire up to two more providers.
She said the office building is being built in an area that’s also growing, with new houses under construction.
“It seems to match the growth of the community,” Kerr said.
The 6,200-square-foot facility will have 16 examination rooms, a dedicated lab area, procedure, consultation and IV therapy rooms, and spacious, well-appointed waiting areas.
The new office is scheduled to open its doors in November of this year.