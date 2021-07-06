New medical office to bring together independent practices

Kerr said Providence’s newest practice at 2320 Beechwood Drive will have two doctors and two nurse practitioners. There will also be room to hire up to two more providers.

She said the office building is being built in an area that’s also growing, with new houses under construction.

“It seems to match the growth of the community,” Kerr said.

The 6,200-square-foot facility will have 16 examination rooms, a dedicated lab area, procedure, consultation and IV therapy rooms, and spacious, well-appointed waiting areas.

The new office is scheduled to open its doors in November of this year.