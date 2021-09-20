New Miamisburg subdivision given approval to start construction

Explore Outdoor drinking area coming to Austin Landing

Construction of a phase 1A (7 lots) should be complete by December and a phase 1B (58 lots) is expected to wrap up by late next spring, weather permitting. A second phase of 52 lots is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

A preliminary plan for Chamberlin Crossing was approved by city council in May.

Housing in the M/I Homes portion of the development includes its new Smart Series line, which features a mixture of single and two-story energy-efficient homes that contain between 1,900 and 3,100 square feet of living space within open floor plans, not including garage and basement areas, Tartabini said.

“They’re going to come with design packages that are kind of designed for today’s living,” he said. “Different themes to these colors and selections so our customers will have an opportunity to design the home to their liking and to their style.”

The proposed housing types include a mixture of “Lifestyle” or single-story, age-targeted homes and “Traditional” or non-age targeted, predominantly two-story dwellings. Units will be mixed throughout the development and vary in floor area.

The Redwood portion of the development includes four different floorplans, all of which include a two-car garage and contain a minimum floor area of 1,200 square feet, not including the garage. The 142 units are proposed to be spread between 31 different buildings containing anywhere between four and six units each.