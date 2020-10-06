New military tuition assistance approach announced for FY21

Previously, military tuition assistance limits were $4,500 per fiscal year, but adjustments were required to ensure the program remains fully available and fiscally sustainable while meeting an increase in participation rates, the number of courses taken and course costs.

“While usage by our Airmen and Space Professionals is fantastic and we’re encouraged by the number working on their degrees, we need to make sure the benefit is accessible to as many of our service members as possible each year,” said Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. “In 2013, under sequestration, tuition assistance was suspended for some time and our service members were negatively impacted. As we go forward and budgets get tight, we want to prevent that from happening again and we made hard decisions in order to keep this program viable and accessible to our force.”