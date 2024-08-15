New owner of Red Carpet Tavern: ‘It means a lot to me because it truly is my neighborhood bar’

Ballard has lived in the Belmont neighborhood for nearly 11 years.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“I literally live one minute from here,” Ballard said. “Because this bar is in my own neighborhood, it means a lot to me because it truly is my neighborhood bar. I want to make this the best neighborhood bar in Dayton and be known as the hidden gem of the Gem City.”

The tavern was closed for almost four weeks during the transition of ownership. When it reopened, customers could expect a cozy, clean place where they could eat comfortably and have a good time.

Providing consistency is something that’s important to Ballard. After he took over as owner, he gradually expanded the tavern’s hours of operation. Just this week, the tavern has brought back its breakfast and launched a lunch menu.

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

“We try to aim for fresh,” Ballard said. “Good service and good food that’s what you should be expecting.”

The breakfast menu, available every day except Monday, features items like Shrimp N’ Grits, Corned Beef Hash, Chicken Biscuits, Chicken and Waffles, Steak and Eggs and much more. The lunch menu, available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, has appetizers such as Buffalo chicken dip, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, wings and tenders. All fries are fresh cut.

Dinner specials are coming soon.

Ballard said he buys the tavern’s meat from East Dayton Meat & Poultry. One thing he has changed are the wings. The tavern now offers party and full wings. If you’ve never tried the wings, Ballard said his favorite sauce is the mango habanero.

The tavern has introduced specials like Taco Tuesday where you can get three beef or chicken tacos for $6 or Wings Wednesday with $1 party wings. There’s also a happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

If you’ve been to the tavern recently, you might have noticed the pool table is back! Other activities include music bingo every other Monday, trivia on Thursday and karaoke on Friday and Saturday. Ballard hopes to add open mic nights and launch an euchre tournament in the future.

“I think any Daytonian would be honored and proud to own any historical piece of this city,” Ballard said.

MORE DETAILS

The Red Carpet Tavern is open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen closes daily at 10 p.m., but a late night menu is in the works. The tavern accepts reservations for birthday parties, events, etc.

The tavern is hiring for a cook and dishwasher. To apply, click here or stop by the tavern. For more information, visit redcarpettavern.com or visit the tavern’s Facebook or Instagram pages.