New QuikTrip gas station in Dayton will be chain’s first store in Ohio

The QuikTrip on Edwin C. Moses is currently hiring clerks and other positions.

Many motorists and truckers exit I-75 to visit the cluster of businesses along Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. Many University of Dayton basketball fans use that exit to get to UD Arena, with is on the other side of I-75 from QuikTrip.

The new QuikTrip store will be about 8,300 square feet, according to Dayton building permit documents. By comparison, the nearby Love’s facility is about 17,000 square feet, and most of the new Sheetz stores opening locally are about 6,100 square feet.

The QuikTrip store will have a large food and snack area and 16 fuel pumps, plus outdoor seating with shade.

Like Sheetz and many similar growing chains, QuikTrip says it is known for its on-the-go snacks and sandwiches. The chain’s retail stores have full-service kitchens with fresh and made-to-order food items.

Grab-and-go products include donuts, salads, wraps, pizza by the slice and roller grill items. Stores also sell soft pretzels, large pizzas, breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches and frozen treats.

QuikTrip, founded in Oklahoma in 1958, now has roughly 1,000 stores in 17 states. Currently, the closest store is in Illinois. The company employs more than 28,000 workers.