New Reds Hall of Fame exhibit features home runs

“The Long Ball” features 150 pieces of memorabilia and shows how home runs have changed over the years.

“They didn’t used to be that important,” Executive Director of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum, Rick Walls said.

“In fact teams rarely hit 50 as a team until the ball changed, the dead ball era changed,” Walls said. “Babe Ruth came along and the home run became the thing of the future.”

Dedicated fans all have a different favorite in mind.

“It might have been Eric Davis’ home run to lead off the 1990 World Series to set the tone for that sweep over the A’s,” Walls said.

Some remember Jay Bruce’s walk-off homer that clinched the National League Central Division Championship.

“You can’t talk about this exhibit without talking about Johnny Bench,” Walls said.

“He’s the home run king for the Reds,” Walls said. “Three hundred eighty-nine franchise home runs, leads the team.”

The exhibit will be open all year. The Reds Hall of Fame Museum will open at 10 a.m. on Opening Day and stay open until two hours after the game ends.