New scholarship to strengthen efforts to build skilled workforce

Scholarships will cover all tuition and fees in the program of study (except flight time in Aviation) after Pell Grants and other scholarships have been applied. Funding continues until students complete their program of study or nine semesters in total. Students must complete a 2023-24 FAFSA application and remain in an in-demand jobs major to maintain eligibility.

To apply for the In-Demand Jobs Scholarships, visit: Sinclair.academicworks.com/opportunities/flexible

With one of the lowest tuition rates in Ohio, Sinclair is committed to providing quality education through more than 300 accredited degree and certificate programs. Credits easily transfer to four-year colleges and universities in Ohio and elsewhere, with more than 100 university transfer agreements that make it easy to transfer to advanced study.

To learn more about the academic offerings, programs, scholarships, and services at Sinclair Community College, visit: https://www.sinclair.edu/.