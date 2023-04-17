New scholarship to strengthen efforts to build skilled workforce

For more than 136 years, Sinclair Community College has remained true to its mission of finding the need and endeavoring to meet it by providing quality, affordable education that prepares students with the skills they need for rewarding, high demand careers.
These efforts resulted in Sinclair Community College being named the 2023 Leah Meyer Austin Award recipient by Achieving the Dream (ATD). This award recognizes an institution that demonstrates exemplary practices and effective strategies that have led to a student-focused culture, notable increases in student outcomes, and reduction of equity gaps. It is the highest recognition given annually to a college in the ATD Network.
In 2023, Sinclair Community College is strengthening those efforts by offering In-Demand Jobs Scholarships to cover all tuition and fees for students starting in the fall. Fields are selected based on current in-demand jobs in the region. New students, stopped-out students, and students in pre-Health Sciences programs are eligible to apply.
“The Dayton region counts on Sinclair Community College to provide large numbers of highly talented individuals. This new initiative is an incredible opportunity for students to earn a degree at no cost and enter the job market with the skills employers need. Sinclair remains committed to ensuring that students achieve their academic and career goals,” said Dr. Steve Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College.
This year, Sinclair plans to award up to 75 scholarships to students pursuing majors in 25 in-demand fields including addiction services, aviation maintenance technology, computer aided manufacturing, computer science, criminal justice, cyber investigation, digital media design, electronics engineering, fire science, math education, mechanical engineering, medical assistant, mental health services, nursing, respiratory care, and more.
Scholarships will cover all tuition and fees in the program of study (except flight time in Aviation) after Pell Grants and other scholarships have been applied. Funding continues until students complete their program of study or nine semesters in total. Students must complete a 2023-24 FAFSA application and remain in an in-demand jobs major to maintain eligibility.
To apply for the In-Demand Jobs Scholarships, visit: Sinclair.academicworks.com/opportunities/flexible
With one of the lowest tuition rates in Ohio, Sinclair is committed to providing quality education through more than 300 accredited degree and certificate programs. Credits easily transfer to four-year colleges and universities in Ohio and elsewhere, with more than 100 university transfer agreements that make it easy to transfer to advanced study.
To learn more about the academic offerings, programs, scholarships, and services at Sinclair Community College, visit: https://www.sinclair.edu/.
