New supervisor course aims to develop stronger leaders

“The AFMC course is taught in a manner to provide deeper comprehension of human resources concepts with a student handbook designed to sustain what was learned in the classroom while providing quick reference on the job,” said Gregory Diehl, AFMC Employee Development manager and course lead. “Additionally, class mentors help the supervisors understand the importance of the material and relate their experiences concerning the challenges and rewards of being a supervisor.”

Gregory Buck, a Contract Depot Maintenance section chief at the 420th Supply Chain Maintenance Squadron at Hill AFB, said he found the course to be extremely helpful, particularly given the opportunities for practical application of policies that can seem complex and confusing.

“This course is a perfect stepping stone a new supervisor needs to successfully lead their team and manage their employees,” said Buck. “Real life examples and case studies make it easy to stay focused by giving a glimpse of the challenges a supervisor may face while providing the resources and knowledge on how to handle them.”

Shannon Schaefer, a section chief at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, found the course to be a great way to reinforce the computer-based supervisor training while also providing networking opportunities with other supervisors who they could turn to during times of need.

“The main highlight was realizing supervising is a team effort, and we have a touch point with specialists to assist us with admin efforts so we are able to stay focused on mission goals. This course will be essential for new supervisors as well as an excellent refresher for those that are more seasoned,” she said.

The long-term plan is for the course to be a one-time, in-person requirement for AFMC supervisors, with the final course to roll out to AFMC centers and installations starting in January 2021. Course leaders are currently looking at alternative learning options that take into account the current COVID-19 environment while still providing for an on-target official launch date for the course.

AFMC supervisors of civilian employees at non-AFMC installations will be reached through virtual methods after the course content has been fielded and properly validated.

“This is a developmental opportunity unlike anything else that is being offered through other venues,” said Young. “It’s just one way we’re working to help build the supervisors and leaders that the AFMC needs to continue to be successful into the future.”