New Tipp City school board member appointed by judge

A former Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education member was appointed Monday to fill the seat vacated in September by former board President Simon Patry.

Joellen Heatherly, who served on the board from 2018-2021, was appointed to complete Patry’s term by Judge Scott Altenburger of Miami County Probate Court.

The appointment followed the resignation Sept. 5 of Patry, who cited personal and business obligations as requiring his time. The remaining board members were unable to appoint an interim member during the 30-day period to fill a board vacancy. By law, the task then went to the Probate Court, where applications from those interested in serving the interim term were requested.

“I believe that I am uniquely positioned to quickly acclimate and step into the vacancy created by Mr. Patry. I hope to provide the district the stability the board needs immediately to re-focus attention on issues facing the district through 2023,” she said Monday afternoon.

The appointment will end Dec. 31. Three new board members will be elected Nov. 7.

NEWTON TWP., Miami County

Penny Road to close for tree removal

A section of Penny Road will be closed daily through Friday for emergency tree removal work.

Penny Road will be closed between Ohio 48 and Stichter Road from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, according to the county Engineer’s Office.

PIQUA

Edison to host nursing information fair

Edison State Community College will host a Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing Information Fair from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday in the gymnasium at the Piqua Campus. Current nursing students and practicing nurses are invited to learn about the opportunities available in pursuing a baccalaureate degree.

Representatives from universities providing services to this area will be available to share information about their completion programs and guide interested nurses toward their next steps for enrollment. This event gives prospective students the ability to obtain information about many programs in one visit. For more information, contact Rick Roberts at rroberts@edisonohio.edu.