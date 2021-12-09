New Trotwood development to offer affordable housing for seniors

“There are a significant number of seniors in the surrounding area who lack quality, affordable housing,” McGeady said. “The nearest affordable development is over three miles away and has a significant waitlist. This project will rent to those with AMIs as low as 30%, allowing the lowest income, and most vulnerable to homelessness, to have access to quality, affordable housing.”

The project will contain one- and two-bedroom units and will feature on-site management, a community room with a kitchenette, computer area, fitness room, picnic shelter, and community gardens. Free supportive services, such as 24/7 on-call care, a community geriatric nurse, case management, financial support services, and a senior nutrition program will be provided by residents through New Lima Housing for the Future and the Senior Resource Connection.

Many of the units will rent at a cost significantly below the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program max, McGeady said in the application, with the average monthly rent being less than $670 per month.

“These rents are unsustainable long-term without a tax abatement,” McGeady said, noting that the tax abatement will allow for significantly lowered operating expenses.

This is one of several recent new developments coming to Trotwood, including a new Goodwill Easterseals facility, YMCA, library, and courthouse.

“This development would not only meet the city of Trotwood’s goals of creating a new downtown area, but it will also bring much-needed senior housing to one of Montgomery County’s most populated and least affordably-housed communities,” McGeady said.

The project will create between 100 and 150 temporary construction jobs throughout the entire construction period of at least 12 months. Additionally, two permanent, part-time jobs will be created once the project is completed, including an on-site manager and a maintenance supervisor.

Construction is set to begin in January.