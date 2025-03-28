New Trump executive order targets law firm with Dayton-area presence

Mueller conducted an investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Trump called the investigation a “rigged witch hunt” and a “Russian Witch Hunt Hoax.”

“WilmerHale is also bent on employing lawyers who weaponize the prosecutorial power to upend the democratic process and distort justice,” a statement from the White House said Thursday. “For example, WilmerHale rewarded Robert Mueller and his colleagues ... by welcoming them to the firm after they wielded the power of the federal government to lead one of the most partisan investigations in American history.”

The order also prohibits WilmerHale employees from federal buildings, bans them from communicating with government employees and prevents them from being hired at government agencies.

Further, the order directs the Office of Management and Budget to identify all government property the firm may be using, including Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, which allow secure communication and conferences.

“The heads of agencies providing such material or services shall, to the extent permitted by law, expeditiously cease such provision,” the order states.

In 2020, WilmerHale moved its 230 employees from its Kettering home of nearly a decade to a new office in Miami Twp.

At the time, a spokeswoman said the firm was leaving behind about 45,000 square feet of space in the Miami Valley Research Park for about 49,000 square feet of space in Miami Twp., in an office building at 3050 Newmark Drive.

WilmerHale opened a business services center in the Miami Valley Research Park in 2012, at 3139 Research Blvd, housing mostly administrative and management functions there.

The Kettering office opened with some 187 workers working at an average salary of $49,000. The facility was to have a $9.1 million payroll on its opening.

“Individuals in the Business Services Center include administrative support staff who are critical to WilmerHale’s business needs, but whose job functions do not require direct daily contact with our lawyers,” the firm says on its web site about its Dayton-area offices. “Bringing together services such as finance, human resources, information services, operations, document review and management, and practice management into a central location provides improved efficiencies and reduces significant operational expenses for the firm.”

A message seeking comment was sent to a WilmerHale representative.