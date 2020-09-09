This local law firm seeks to renovate 50,000 square feet in Miami Twp.

The business is an international law firm with 1,000 lawyers working in 13 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

WilmerHale is the market name for Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, which was formed in 2004 with the merger of two venerable law firms, Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering of Washington, and Hale and Dorr of Boston. According to the American Lawyer magazine in 2010, a third of WilmerHale’s lawyers --309 -- were equity partners.

According to LoopNet, the building to be renovated offers nearly 48,900 square feet of space in an area where LexisNexis, Verso Paper, Huffy, Met Life and others also operate.

The permit application was dated Tuesday.