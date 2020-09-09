This local law firm seeks to renovate 50,000 square feet in Miami Twp.

A building permit application from law firm WilmerHale shows the business seeks to renovate 50,000 square feet of office space at a Miami Twp. building.
The address given in the Montgomery County permit is 3050 Newmark Drive, a building recently marketed on LoopNet as the “perfect regional headquarters office building, perfect for large call center operation.”
WilmerHale opened a business services center in the Miami Valley Research Park in 2012, at 3139 Research Blvd, and has operated there since, housing mostly administrative and management functions.
The Kettering office opened with some 187 workers working at an average salary of $49,000. The facility was to have a $9.1 million payroll on its opening.
An email with questions about the renovation work was sent to representatives of the Boston-based firm. A message was also sent to the firm’s local operations director.
The business is an international law firm with 1,000 lawyers working in 13 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
WilmerHale is the market name for Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, which was formed in 2004 with the merger of two venerable law firms, Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering of Washington, and Hale and Dorr of Boston. According to the American Lawyer magazine in 2010, a third of WilmerHale’s lawyers --309 -- were equity partners.
According to LoopNet, the building to be renovated offers nearly 48,900 square feet of space in an area where LexisNexis, Verso Paper, Huffy, Met Life and others also operate.
The permit application was dated Tuesday.