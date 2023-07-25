X

New UD-funded project investigates potential environmental injustices

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By Lillian Wolford, Staff Writer
46 minutes ago

A Fitz Center Faculty Fellows project funded by the University of Dayton will explore whether there are potential flood risks in the Dayton area.

The project led by Chia-Yu Wu, assistant professor at the University of Dayton, will focus on two areas — flooding and environmental justice — relating to the Great 1913 Flood, Ohio’s worst natural disaster.

“I want to know ... whether those dry dam systems can still protect us,” Wu said.

After the flood that killed more than 300 people in 1913, Dayton implemented five dams between 1918-22.

“Dayton has a really good flood system,” Wu said. “But those systems are nearly 100 years old.”

Wu’s concern and interest in the topic stems from two dams collapsing in Michigan in 2020, causing $200 million in damages.

While the likelihood of flooding will be researched, the effects of dam damage is also an area of study.

“A lot of African-Americans, minority people, live in the West side of the Dayton area, right? I want to know, if we see the flood coming, will they disproportionally be (affected),” Wu said.

A map of sediment changes and water movement in the area, also known as a hydrological model, will be used to determine if these dams can still protect the area.

This model will also assist in understanding what zones are at risk of flood damage and what demographics may be disproportionally affected.

Wu hopes to make residents aware of the research being done to support the area.

