New vehicle inventory continues to dwindle

“So far, automakers have been able to comfortably count on financially stable consumers focusing their spending on bigger-ticket vehicle purchases during the pandemic,” said Caldwell. “But as vaccines continue to roll out and consumers crave new experiences and products to spend their money on, automakers and dealers will need to prepare to get more creative in marketing the limited inventory that they have on hand.”

Edmunds experts advise consumers in the market for a new car to start shopping sooner rather than later, as they anticipate that the chipset shortage is likely to affect pricing and inventory through at least the second half of 2021.

“Americans looking forward to their newfound freedom this summer in the form of a road-trip vehicle should be doing their research now,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ senior manager of insights. “The summer sales that consumers can typically look forward to might not look the same this year, and even with stimulus checks on the way, the only relief that price-sensitive car shoppers might find might be in lower interest rates and the increased value of their trade-in.”