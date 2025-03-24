Breaking: Oregon District building wall partly collapses, road closed

Newest fire station, HQ opens in Springboro

Building project comes in about $200,000 under budget, chief says.
The Clearcreek Fire District held a grand opening celebration Monday, March 24, 2025, of Station 24, its 22,000-square-foot new fire station and headquarters in Springboro. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The Clearcreek Fire District celebrated the opening of its new station and headquarters Monday in Springboro.

Station 24 will serve the growing northern section of Springboro and Clearcreek Twp. The 22,000-square-foot station is at 735 Gardner Road between Anna Drive and Village Park Boulevard, just north of the Easton Farm property.



Voters in November 2020 approved a 3.75-mill continuing fire levy to help pay for fire and emergency services plus the construction of a new fire station. With the rising costs of construction materials, labor and inflation, the project was projected to cost nearly $12.5 million.

“We’re still working through some of the final details, but the building project should come in about $200,000 under budget,” Chief Steve Agenbroad said Monday. “I would say the final cost for construction will be closer to $12.3 million.”

Station 24 will staff a ladder truck, ambulance, shift commander and EMS supervisor, a staffing level between five and eight on duty around the clock. As the fire district’s HQ, it has administrative office space for the chief, three assistant chiefs, fire marshal, administrative lieutenant, office manager and part-time clerk.

To put an additional station in service, the department needed to increase its operational staff by 15, or five per shift. The department has 67 uniform and two civilian personnel.

There are three open firefighter/EMT positions and the fire district is in the process of hiring, Agenbroad said.



