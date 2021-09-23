Newest Warren County community holds ribbon-cutting event to celebrate opening

Union Village is also bordered on the north by the $15.3 million, 20-field Warren County Sports Park which was also built on land formerly owned by Otterbein SeniorLife.

Wilson said the organization began thinking about the future in the land in 2006, but was forced to stop on the multi-generational, multi-family development when the recession came in 2008.

She said the work began on the nearby Miami Valley Gaming Racino in 2014, the Otterbein Properties Board was formed to re-start work on the development project that incorporates New Urbanism in the design in the community.

The $1.5 billion development’s first phase includes the town center anchored by an office/commercial building and 89 homes.

Project Manager Matt Obringer first got involved in the project as a planner for the Warren County Planning Department before joining Union Village Development Company.

Oblinger said 17 houses and a townhouse have been completed so far with two single-family homes already occupied.

“It’s going to be amazing,” he said.

The development will be the site of the first Dayton Homearama in a decade that starts Oct. 2 and runs through Oct. 17. The Homearama will feature 10 single-family homes and a townhouse that have been constructed by 11 Dayton area home builders.

“Seeing something this excellent in our county is fabulous,” said Warren County Commissioner Tom Grossmann. “This will be one of the best developments in Warren County history.”

Turtlecreek Twp. Trustee Jonathan Sams gave Union Village a hearty welcome, saying the township had always wanted Otterbein to develop a multi-generational community.

He said it was important for the township to set standards for good high quality housing and to develop a strong workforce.

Over the 40-year build-out of the development, Sams said the township’s population is expected to double.

“Congratulations to the young birth of a daring vision,” Sams said. “It took lots of years of planning and we’re glad that this long plan has become a reality.”