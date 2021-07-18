Heading into ‘crunch time’ as Union Village prepares for the Dayton Homearama

So far, two houses and one townhouse have been sold, Obringer said. He said Union Village is planning several events and opportunities to showcase the community. Those events include live bands for Music on Market Street on the fourth Friday and the Farmstand market on Saturday mornings.

Warren County’s Union Village, located on Ohio 741 west of Lebanon in Turtlecreek Twp., is under way with more homes being built. The 1,230-acre master planned community is based on new urbanism which includes principles such as walkability, sustainability and quality of life and will be showcased Oct. 1-17 when Union Village hosts the 2021 Home Builders Association of Dayton Homearama. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

He said the community’s new Premier Health Center and an LCNB bank branch are expected to open in August. Obringer said more retail and some commercial businesses, such as a small grocery store, are planned for the future.

“We want to create a community feel and create a destination,” Obringer said.

Eric Farrell, executive director of the Home Builders Association of Dayton, said the Union Village development is “unique” and is exclusive to the Dayton region.

“The opportunity to showcase an award-winning master planned community, exclusive to the Dayton region that cannot be seen anywhere else in the Midwest, provides our builders and Union Village a tremendous platform to amplify their message,” Farrell said.

Homes have never been more important, he said, and the HBA is proud to produce this show and welcome visitors to highlight the tremendous things the region can accomplish.

The development has been crafted with lifestyle living in mind, Farrell said, such as front porches on every home that provide an opportunity to build community. It also incorporates several elements of the new urbanism style, such as walkable and tree-lined streets.

“At Union Village, an interconnected street grid network disperses traffic and makes it easier to walk throughout the development,” he said. “The high-quality pedestrian network and public realm makes walking pleasurable and increases the sentiment of community within a development.”

Homearama tickets will go on sale in early August and can be purchased at DaytonHomearama.com. Tickets will be $15 for adults and children 10 and younger are admitted for free if accompanied by an adult.

Homearama will run from Oct. 1-17 with show hours from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; and from noon to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

