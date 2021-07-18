Heading into ‘crunch time’ as Union Village prepares for the Dayton Homearama

As houses begin springing up in Union Village, Matt Obringer said “it’s crunch time” as builders continue building homes in time for this fall’s Homearama.
“Changes are happening on a weekly basis and it’s neat to see it take place,” he said. “We’re getting ready for Homearama and right now it’s crunch time. The contractors will get it done but these three months will go quick.”
The 2021 Dayton Homearama will be at Union Village Oct. 1-17. This is the first time since 2012 that the show featuring home tours and vendor exhibits has taken place at a single site, according to the Home Builders Association of Dayton.
Union Village is located on Ohio 741, just north of Ohio 63 and a few miles east of Interstate 75 in Turtlecreek Twp. The site is across the road from the Otterbein SeniorLife campus.
Obringer, who is the project manager for Union Village Realty Company, said four houses are now under roof over the past four months. Nine houses are completed and seven townhouses are nearing completion. Another eight houses are under construction at the 1,230-acre site, he said.
So far, two houses and one townhouse have been sold, Obringer said. He said Union Village is planning several events and opportunities to showcase the community. Those events include live bands for Music on Market Street on the fourth Friday and the Farmstand market on Saturday mornings.
He said the community’s new Premier Health Center and an LCNB bank branch are expected to open in August. Obringer said more retail and some commercial businesses, such as a small grocery store, are planned for the future.
“We want to create a community feel and create a destination,” Obringer said.
Eric Farrell, executive director of the Home Builders Association of Dayton, said the Union Village development is “unique” and is exclusive to the Dayton region.
“The opportunity to showcase an award-winning master planned community, exclusive to the Dayton region that cannot be seen anywhere else in the Midwest, provides our builders and Union Village a tremendous platform to amplify their message,” Farrell said.
Homes have never been more important, he said, and the HBA is proud to produce this show and welcome visitors to highlight the tremendous things the region can accomplish.
The development has been crafted with lifestyle living in mind, Farrell said, such as front porches on every home that provide an opportunity to build community. It also incorporates several elements of the new urbanism style, such as walkable and tree-lined streets.
“At Union Village, an interconnected street grid network disperses traffic and makes it easier to walk throughout the development,” he said. “The high-quality pedestrian network and public realm makes walking pleasurable and increases the sentiment of community within a development.”
Homearama tickets will go on sale in early August and can be purchased at DaytonHomearama.com. Tickets will be $15 for adults and children 10 and younger are admitted for free if accompanied by an adult.
Homearama will run from Oct. 1-17 with show hours from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; and from noon to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Here are the local homebuilders who are part of the Union Village Guild and will be participating in the 2021 Dayton Homearama at Union Village:
- Ashford Homes
- Berkey Custom Homes
- Brookstone Homes
- Charles Simms Development
- Clemens Companies
- Generations Construction
- J&K Custom Homes
- J Schmidt Homes, LLC
- Redknot Homes
- Vita Modern Homes