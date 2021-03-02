Ninth season kicks off for Military ProCamps for military families

“ProCamps’ payback to the military is part of the benefits our commissary and exchange customers receive from our partnership with industry suppliers and manufacturers,” Moore told the audience. “Our industry partners provide millions of dollars annually in giveaways and promotional events that greatly enhance military quality of life.”

P&G is partnering with DeCA, the Army and Air Force Exchange, the Navy Exchange Service Command, the Marine Corps Exchange and the Coast Guard Exchange to provide the camps. In the camps NFL players interact with participants, and that also happened in the kickoff. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen spoke and answered questions from the registered attendees.

Both players talked about their experiences as “Military Brats.” Allen’s father is a retired Army sergeant first class and his brother serves as an Army staff sergeant. Jones’ parents are both military retirees – his father served as a command sergeant major and his mother as a sergeant major.