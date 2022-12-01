Njoy! Njoy! wants to branch out with new West Dayton location

“They are looking to provide a home healthcare aid training program, offering certification in that area and operating a mobile meal delivery program,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Freida Oriakhi, founder and president of Njoy! Njoy!, said her organization has helped feed needy individuals for the last decade.

She said the new building will allow her organization to expand and offer some new vital programs.

Njoy! Njoy! has purchased multiple vacant lots next to its headquarters from the city for this project, which should help it serve about 4,800 additional guests each year, Oriakhi said.

“We are maxed out where we are now,” she said. “Once we get the new building, we’ll be able to provide several ... new opportunities.”

Oriakhi said her organization needs more room to branch out into areas that its guests and clients have indicated they want.