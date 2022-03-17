No charges against Troy police in shooting of Piqua man

The officers — Sgt. Matthew Mosier and Officers Laura Blankenship and Alec Sears — were placed on administrative leave following the Oct. 7 incident pending an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The BCI said it completed its investigation but won’t release the report due to pending criminal charges against Thomas.

Mosier and Blankenship later returned to work, while Sears resigned from the department, according to personnel files.

The officers were not disciplined by the department, Chief Shawn McKinney said.

Police said they were called to Hobart Filler Metals on Kings Chapel Drive around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 7 on a report of an active shooter. Upon arrival, they were told a former employee had been outside the building firing a gun.

Thomas allegedly got into a truck just before officers arrived and headed south on Kings Chapel Drive. A short pursuit continued along Kings Chapel until Thomas wrecked the pickup truck and the shooting by officers occurred.

Thomas was treated at the hospital and then jailed.

He was indicted by the grand jury on felony charges of felonious assault of a police officer and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

He has pleaded not guilty. An evaluation of his competency and sanity at the time of the alleged offenses was requested by his attorney. The evaluation was done March 11 at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio, according to court records.

Thomas remains in the county jail on $500,000 bail.