No charges filed against Montgomery County deputy who resigned after unpaid leave

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy who resigned in June was placed on unpaid leave after a woman filed a complaint against him for “inappropriate behavior,” according to a sheriff’s office report.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office did not file felony charges against Benjamin Williams after the sheriff’s office investigation of the man. The Vandalia Municipal Court prosecutor also did not file misdemeanor charges against the man, records show.

Williams resigned before any disciplinary action could be taken against him. Sheriff Rob Streck said the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and other agencies that work with law enforcement are notified of resignations that occur during a criminal investigation so other agencies find out about them before hiring someone after such an incident.

Williams did not deny the allegations during his interview with investigators, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office investigation involved a harassment complaint and a potential LEADS violation, according to a sheriff’s office report.

A woman reported to deputies at the Harrison Twp. substation on May 23 that Williams was entering her home without her permission to give her items like kitchen items and food, asking for nude photos or sexual favors in return.

“I told him no on multiple occasions,” the woman wrote in her complaint to the sheriff’s office. “He asked for (an) agreement and to send him nudes and stuff of that sort. And I said (I’m) not like that.”

According to the report, the ex-deputy added the woman on Snapchat after knocking on the door of her apartment during his work hours and commenting on an air mattress that was on the floor.

“I told him about all my problems and struggles with food,” the woman wrote in her report. “He told me he could help me and knew of some pantries and then proceeded to ask me for my social media to keep me updated on food.”

The ex-deputy reportedly sent the woman a partially nude video of himself while wearing his sheriff’s office uniform and later parked his cruiser outside her home later that evening, sending her a message on Snapchat asking if she was home.

She blocked the man on social media and provided screenshots to the sheriff’s office, the report says.

Detectives found that Williams twice used LEADS — a data system used by law enforcement — to look up the woman’s name and other personal information a day before knocking on her door.

Detectives found that there were no active calls at the woman’s address during the time Williams reportedly came to her door. In addition, Williams also did not have his body camera turned on while interacting with the woman at her apartment, according to the sheriff’s office report.

“Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are supposed to activate their body cameras when making contact with a citizen and notify dispatch to put them on a call,” the report stated.

Williams ended his two-year tenure at the sheriff’s office on June 23. He was placed on administrative leave in late May, when a deputy began investigating the complaint.