No current cases of Legionnaires’ disease in county youth, public health says

Legionella bacteria was found in water tests at Kettering’s City Schools Roush Stadium this month, but the most recent reported case of the disease that the bacteria can cause was reported June 13 in an adult, a public health official said.

Results received Saturday were positive for the bacteria at the field house, which has been closed since June 13, when student-athlete illnesses were reported, Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said in a letter to the district.

“The last reported case of Legionnaires’ disease in Montgomery County was June 13. There have been 12 total cases reported this year, none in youth,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County.

Suffoletto said the 2023 numbers are preliminary, adding that in 2022, there were 33 reported cases locally, and in 2021, there were 60.

Meanwhile, an environmental firm is set to start remediation at the Kettering field house on Friday, according to the school district.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia, or lung infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control. People can develop the illness if they breathe in small droplets of water or accidentally swallow water containing Legionella into the lungs.

“When legionella bacteria is found in water sources, there are ways facility managers can work with private contractors to reduce bacteria levels,” Suffoletto said. “Which specific actions can be taken depends on where the bacteria is found and how the water system is designed.”

Kettering schools are awaiting results of “the more detailed testing of the water” at the field house, district spokeswoman Kari Basson said Wednesday in an email.

The schools are working with Solid Blend Technologies Inc. on scheduling expedited water testing at all the district’s buildings, she said. The districtwide testing is set for July, but officials are seeking to move it up based on the findings this past weekend.

Solid Blend is set to start remediation at the field house on Friday, Basson said. It will include:

•Sanitizing and installing a new filter on the ice machine;

•Cleaning and sanitizing drinking fountains;

•Flushing all pipes using hyper-chlorination;

•Retesting all water sources after 72 hours.

Legionnaires’ disease is similar to other types of pneumonia. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches, according to the CDC. Additional symptoms can include diarrhea, nausea, and confusion. Symptoms typically start two to 14 days after being exposed to the bacteria, but it can take longer, the CDC says.

Those who are experiencing symptoms should consult a doctor, Suffoletto said.

“Public Health does not test for or regulate specific legionella levels. Effects of personal exposure to legionella bacteria is dependent on a variety of factors including; duration of exposure, level of bacteria, type of bacteria and personal health factors,” Suffoletto said.

Kettering schools also had problems with Legionella bacteria in water in 2020, and a Fairmont High School custodian’s death in 2019 was linked to Legionnaires disease.