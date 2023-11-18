No injuries after kitchen fire in Beavercreek care living facility

Residents at a memory care living facility in Beavercreek were evacuated after a small fire broke out Saturday morning.

Beavercreek crews were dispatched on reports of a small fire at The Ridge at Beavercreek (formerly known as Preserve at Beavercreek), a memory care living facility, at the 2500 block of Hibiscus Way around 1:15 a.m. according to a Facebook Post by Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857.

The post said crews found a small fire in the kitchen that was quickly extinguished.

It is unknown what led up to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

“All residents are safe and back in their rooms,” the post read.

Additional crews from Beavercreek, Fairborn and Wright-Patterson assisted on scene as well.