No injuries in early morning train-vehicle collision in Clark County

The initial call came in at 4:51 a.m. Sunday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The dispatcher could not say how the vehicle got on the tracks or whether a driver sought to drive past a track safety barrier.

“The vehicle was on the tracks before the train came through the intersection, and the driver was able to get out,” the dispatcher said.

A Clark County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher referred questions to the highway patrol.

The intersection is just west of the Springfield municipal border.