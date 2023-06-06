No injuries reported after train hits van in Miamisburg

No injuries were reported in a crash involving a Norfolk Southern train and van in Miamisburg Tuesday afternoon.
The crash took place shortly before 2:45 p.m. at the crossing on Pearl Street, according to Miamisburg police.
The driver of the van was cited for driving on a railroad crossing with the gates down, said Miamisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy.
The crash resulted in the van rolling onto its side.
A tow truck is at the crossing and working to clear the scene.
Muncy reminded people that crossing gates are there for a reason and people should not drive around them. Some crossings have multiple tracks, so even as the gates are going back up motorists should be sure trains aren’t coming from either direction, he added.
