Non-life-threatening injuries reported in Harrison Twp. crash that briefly closed I-75 South

A Chevrolet Impala in the left lane changed into the middle lane and was hit by a Vovlo semi-truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The collision pushed the Impala into the right lane, where it was hit by a Toyota Camry.

The Impala and Camry went off the side of the road, where both hit a guardrail. The Camry also overturned.

The crash closed the southbound lanes for approximately 30 minutes, according to OSHP.

Troopers cited the driver of the Impala for making an unsafe lane change. They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camry was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Firefighters from Butler Twp. and Harrison Twp. assisted troopers on the scene. The Ohio Department of Transportation also responded.