Nonprofit feeds 1,000 families with Thanksgiving food, gift cards

“With God’s Grace is doing our Thanksgiving mobile,” Nicole Adkins, executive director and founder of With God’s Grace, said on Sunday. “We were only going to be doing 1,000 side dishes, but with the community support, we ended up being able to do over 200 turkeys and over 800 gift cards for the families within the community.”

Approximately one in nine Ohioans face hunger, along with one in six children, according to Feeding America. Hunger has also been on the rise since the pandemic with food pantries within the Ohio Association of Foodbanks reporting a 12.4% increase in the number of households they served in 2021 over 2019.