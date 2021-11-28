Nonprofit started by Beavercreek woman helps caregivers care for homeless cats

Volunteer Donna Morrow said that Banks’ work goes beyond what happens with Dayton Community Cat Project, as she once helped a homeless caregiver and her two cats find housing.

“She has a heart of gold,” Morrow said. “She takes care of God’s little creatures and the people who take care of them.”

Linda Fuller-Crosa and her husband Gregg taught Banks when she was at Beavercreek High School.

“I think the program that she’s started to help cats in Dayton is phenomenal,” Fuller-Crosa said. “She was an outstanding student and an outstanding young lady, and it doesn’t surprise me she would be involved with something like this.”

“I think about this work every hour of my day,” Banks said. “I don’t know how to explain it, but there’s no way I could ignore it. It’s stressful, but it brings me an immense amount of joy.”