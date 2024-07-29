North Main Street construction work begins today in Dayton; lane restrictions will last until fall of 2025

The city has blocked off the northbound curb lane with orange cones from Great Miami Boulevard to Burton Avenue, near Marker & Heller’s funeral home chapel.

This lane will be closed for the duration of the project, which is expected to last through the end of next summer, according to Joe Weinel, Dayton’s chief engineer.

Curb and sidewalk removal work is expected to start today near Great Miami Boulevard, with the contractor working north from there, Weinel said.

The project will install high-visibility pavement markings and bump-outs that city officials say will shorten the travel distance for pedestrians who want to cross the street.

Other safety enhancements include new traffic islands, curb lawns and a parking lane. The city earlier this year approved a $6.2 million contract with with John R. Jurgensen Co. for the road safety project.

Residents who live along the North Main Street corridor have complained for years about what they say are dangerous conditions for pedestrians and motorists.

City officials hope that this project will slow down traffic and reduce traffic crashes and pedestrian strikes.