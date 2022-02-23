Deputy hit by car, shots fired; I-75 N closed north of Northwoods Blvd

Northbound Interstate 75 and North Dixie Drive are closed after a deputy was struck by a vehicle, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.
I-75 is closed north of the Northwoods Boulevard exit, and North Dixie Drive is closed at Stop 8 Road.
Streck said that shots were fired, but it is not clear if the deputy was shot.
He also said that there is a crime scene on North Dixie Drive and on I-75.
Police were pursuing a vehicle on I-75, according to scanner traffic.
There were initial reports that a deputy was injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
It is not confirmed the injury is connected to the pursuit.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Loaded gun found in Kettering elementary student’s locker
2
UPDATE: Shots fired at police in Riverside chase that ends with Indiana...
3
Dayton man indicted on nearly 20 child porn charges
4
One in custody after Dayton pursuit ends with spin-out in Riverside
5
Kettering Police seek help solving string of vehicle break-ins
About the Author