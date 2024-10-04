Breaking: Ohio Supreme Court complaint centers on election training in Montgomery County

Northern lights in Ohio? Aurora borealis could be visible this weekend

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Take a minute to look up as the northern lights may be visible in the Miami Valley this weekend.

A strong geomagnetic storm could make the northern lights visible in some parts of U.S., including the lower Midwest Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center.

“A coronal mass ejection is an eruption of solar material,” the NOAA said. “When they arrive at Earth, a geomagnetic storm can result.”

The aurora borealis is expected to be visible for northern states and part of the lower Midwest to Oregon.

The NOAA released view lines for aurora borealis. For Friday night, all of Ohio is outside of the view line, with the northern portion of the state inside the view line Saturday.

The NOAA also has a 30-minute forecast for the northern lights available online.

In Other News
1
The Air Force’s special recruitment problem: Americans know SEALs and...
2
Ohio Statehouse election: Teska, Davis seek Warren County’s 55th...
3
Look for absentee ballot request forms for upcoming election in...
4
Court records: Mother received temporary custody less than a week...
5
OSHP investigating after crash takes down overhead sign on I-70 in...

About the Author