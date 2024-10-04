Northern lights in Ohio? Aurora borealis could be visible this weekend

“A coronal mass ejection is an eruption of solar material,” the NOAA said. “When they arrive at Earth, a geomagnetic storm can result.”

SWPC Forecasters have issues G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watches for 04-06 October due to a pair of coronal mass ejections that are anticipated to arrive over the course of the next three UTC days.



Stay tuned at https://t.co/4CNTc1IkKt for updates as we monitor this activity! pic.twitter.com/RbLzQKHSUX — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 3, 2024

The aurora borealis is expected to be visible for northern states and part of the lower Midwest to Oregon.

The NOAA released view lines for aurora borealis. For Friday night, all of Ohio is outside of the view line, with the northern portion of the state inside the view line Saturday.

The NOAA also has a 30-minute forecast for the northern lights available online.