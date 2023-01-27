Northmont district may close an elementary school amid declining enrollment

Englewood Elementary also does not qualify for Ohio Facilities Construction Commission funding —which has helped Northmont and other local districts renovate or build new schools — because its enrollment is too low, the proposal said.

If the district does choose to close Englewood Elementary School, class sizes in Union and Englewood Hills would be around 24 to 25 students, the district said in its proposal. They added that closing the building could bring more resources to the remaining four buildings.

The public will have a chance to comment on the process, which has not yet been finalized, said Jenny Wood, spokeswoman for Northmont Schools.

The school board is holding a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Kleptz Early Learning Center, focused on public input. The school board’s vote on the proposal will come during a board meeting on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m., also at Kleptz Early Learning Center.