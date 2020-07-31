Northmont educator a finalist for state teacher of the year

Joy McKarns is an eighth-grade language arts teacher who also is the 2020 Henry Ford Innovative Teacher Grand Prize Award recipient. She is one of 11 teachers designated as the 2021 Teacher of the Year for their state Board of Education district.

Explore Schools delaying first day of classes to create training time

“The devotion and commitment of Ohio’s teachers has never been more evident than it was this past school year,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria stated in a release. “Their professionalism and heart for their students has always been evident to me, but even I have been blown away by the tremendous effort our teachers put forth during this pandemic to make sure Ohio’s students were safe, cared for and successful throughout the abrupt transition we all experienced. I am so proud to honor and recognize these incredible teachers today for being shining examples of the very best of this amazing group of professionals.”