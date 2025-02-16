Northmont school board plans for $670K in cuts pending May levy results

If passed, this measure would be the first new-money levy approved by voters since 2016. The levy would cost homeowners $120 per $100,000 in property valuation a year.

If the levy fails in May, the district has a reduction plan aimed at saving a total of around $670,000 annually, according to school officials.

Student activities, clubs and extracurriculars are largely on the chopping block, with these changes:

— Reduction in athletic offerings, including the elimination of freshman teams and the consolidation of any two-team sport to one team (green and white to just green).

— Doubling athletic, extracurricular, and co-curricular program participation fees.

— Elimination of Northmont transportation for all athletics, extracurricular activities, and field trips. All athletic teams, including OHSAA teams, clubs, fine arts, and extra-/co-curricular programs will be required to provide their own transportation to games, events, and performances.

— Elimination of all supplemental contracts for clubs and activities. This would mean the district would no longer offer things like drama club, model UN, student government, Science Olympiad, middle school yearbook, elementary choir and talent show, and more.

— Increasing preschool fees to $200 per month in 2026-2027

Other proposals include cutting costs through attrition and only hiring essential staff at the lowest starting salary; reducing all stipends by 25%; and closing all buildings after school and on weekends to save on utility costs, except for sanctioned OHSAA athletic teams and fine arts programs at the middle school and high school, for rentals that generate revenue for the district, and for YMCA before and after care at elementary schools.