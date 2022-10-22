Northmont Schools investigate teacher for misconduct

CLAYTON — A Northmont City Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave due to an allegation of misconduct with a student, according to a letter the Dayton Daily News obtained from the district.
The teacher was placed on leave Oct. 6. The letter says they are on paid leave “until further written notice.”
“This action is being taken pending investigation into matters related to your employment as a teacher for the Northmont City Schools District. Specifically, there is an allegation you may have inappropriately engaged a student,” states the letter signed by Amy Sipes, Northmont’s director of Human Resources.
The action is being taken as part of procedure and does not conclusively mean the teacher has done anything wrong.
During this time, the teacher can’t be on school grounds and is not to have contact with students outside of specific academic questions, according to the letter.
