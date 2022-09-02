Northwest Dayton Partnership issues $1.45 million in grants to 28 local groups

The Northwest Dayton Partnership announced Thursday that it will award $1.45 million in grants to 28 organizations that do work to improve the local community.
The grants range from $13,000 to $100,000 and are supported by a recent $8 million investment in the Partnership from Blue Meridian Partners, a national charitable organization.
Grantees include prominent organizations such as Miami Valley Child Development Centers and the YMCA of Greater Dayton ($100,000 each), as well as lesser-known groups such as Trauma Informed Birth Education Perinatal and Parenting Support Cooperative ($70,000), Single Parents Rock ($50,000) and Hatch Architects Design Center ($28,390).
The grant process was based on a detailed application system that had a Feb. 25 deadline. But officials at Learn to Earn Dayton, described as the “backbone organization” of the Northwest Dayton Partnership, said Thursday that they could not share each grantee’s specific plans for the money.
Learn to Earn said a Community Review Panel comprised of Northwest Dayton community members reviewed the 70 eligible proposals on several criteria, including history of work in northwest Dayton, strong connection with community needs, outcome measurements and community partnerships.
Learn to Earn did release a summary, grouping the grant efforts into topic-based areas:
** High-quality K-12 education: eight proposals funded for an investment of $328,348 (23% of total);
** Early childhood education: three proposals funded for $165,000 (11% of total);
** Health & wellness (food access, health, social, and community supports): 10 proposals funded for $622,652 (43% of total);
** Place-based community development (physical/housing, neighborhood & built environment): five proposals funded for $253,000 (17% of total);
** Racial & economic mobility: two proposals funded for an investment of $81,000 (6% of total).
The Northwest Dayton Partnership describes its boundaries as from Wolf Creek east to Main Street, and from Interstate 75 north to the city limit.
Earlier this year, Learn to Earn’s then-CEO Kristina Scott described the grant effort.
“The Northwest Dayton Partnership and Learn to Earn Dayton want to help solve some of our communities’ stickiest problems, and we think the best way to do that is by asking residents to decide which proposals they want to fund,” Scott said.
Northwest Dayton Partnership grant recipients
$100,000 — Miami Valley Child Development Centers, YMCA of Greater Dayton;
$80,000 to $90,000 — The Conscious Connect Redevelopment Corporation, The National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton, The Foodbank;
$70,000 to $75,000 — Rebuilding Together Dayton, Young Life (dba Dayton Urban Young Life), Miami Valley Meals, Trauma Informed Birth Education Perinatal and Parenting Support Cooperative;
$47,000 to $55,000 — Black Brothers Black Sisters, Valens Solutions, Daybreak, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, House of Bread, Miami Valley Leadership Foundation, Parity, Single Parents Rock, Five Rivers Health Centers, Today’s Babies Tomorrow’s Future;
$22,000 to $30,000 — Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio (dba Miami Valley Urban League), Dayton Society of Natural History, Hatch Architects Design Center, Habitat for Humanity, Shoes 4 the Shoeless, The Risen Empowerment Resource Center;
$13,000 to $19,000 — Learning Tree Farm, Little Hearts Schoolhouse Mentoring and Community Services, Unified Power.
