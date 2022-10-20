Norwood Medical buys Webster Street site for $2.1 million

One of Dayton’s most successful manufacturers has made a big real estate purchase recently.
Records show that Norwood Medical bought property at 2043 Webster St. for $2.1 million, just to the north of the company’s campus at 2122 Winners Circle.
The seller of the 1.5-acre lot was Webster 2020 LLC. Montgomery County property records show two parcels were sold, including a 7,000-square-foot structure records label as being in “poor” condition.
The property is zoned for manufacturing and light assembly.
Late last year, a 360-year-old German company acquired Norwood Medical, one of Dayton’s largest family-owned businesses. Heraeus Holding, an international family-owned portfolio and Global Fortune 500 company, said at the time that no dramatic changes were planned for the local business.
Norwood Medical is a producer of outsourced medical manufacturing solutions in three key markets: minimally invasive surgery, orthopaedics and robotic-assisted surgery.
Norwood had nearly 1,200 local employees at the time.
Questions about the property purchase were sent to representatives of Norwood and Heraeus.
