NWS reviewing damage reports after storms hit Warren County

“Although no definitive plans have been made at this time, the areas of interest are in relation to damage in Franklin County, Indiana and Warren and Clinton counties in Ohio,” the NWS said.

[6:30 AM] We will continue to assess the scope of damage thru the morning hours. We will be in-contact with the appropriate emergency management personnel to determine if storm surveys are needed following the recent severe wx. Please share all damage reports with us! Thank you! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 30, 2024

Multiple weather alerts — including Flash Flood Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings — were issued late Monday and into early Tuesday as strong storms hit the region.

Extensive damage was reported to a barn in Butlerville in Warren County that could be tornadic, according to the NWS. Multiple trees were down in Clarksville, Maineville and Blanchester, including possible tornadic damage in Blanchester.

As of 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Duke Energy had 3,739 customers without power in Warren County. AES Ohio reported there were 662 without service in Warren County as of 8:07 a.m.