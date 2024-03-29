BreakingNews
Ohio's first infused coffee shop lounge opens in Dayton

Oak & Ember Farms in Dayton to host Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

If you’re looking for somewhere to view the total solar eclipse on April 8, Oak & Ember Farms, just outside of Dayton in Jefferson Twp., has an event planned with food, lawn games and outdoor recreation.

The Solar Eclipse Viewing Party from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. costs $30 per car and includes access to lawn games, picnic food and beverages, trail-walking, fishing, kayaking, kids crafts, and music. Ordinarie Fare’s food truck will be on site with pastries and coffee.

Each car will receive up to four pairs of eclipse viewing glasses. Additional glasses will be $5 each.

Oak & Ember Farms is also offering VIP all-inclusive individual tickets for $45, which includes a premium pair of viewing glasses and unlimited food and beverage from the Oak & Ember concessions tent.

Oak & Ember Farms is a 36-acre regenerative farm with a 5-acre lake at 2645 Olt Road. Throughout the last three years, Chris Harrison, managing partner of Oak & Ember Farms, has been working on creating an agritourism destination. This summer, guests can expect a u-pick flower operation, nursery, glamping/camping spots, chef’s dinners and much more.

Tickets for the Solar Eclipse Viewing Party are available at eventbrite.com. For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

