Oak & Ember Farms in Dayton to host Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Each car will receive up to four pairs of eclipse viewing glasses. Additional glasses will be $5 each.

Oak & Ember Farms is also offering VIP all-inclusive individual tickets for $45, which includes a premium pair of viewing glasses and unlimited food and beverage from the Oak & Ember concessions tent.

Oak & Ember Farms is a 36-acre regenerative farm with a 5-acre lake at 2645 Olt Road. Throughout the last three years, Chris Harrison, managing partner of Oak & Ember Farms, has been working on creating an agritourism destination. This summer, guests can expect a u-pick flower operation, nursery, glamping/camping spots, chef’s dinners and much more.

Tickets for the Solar Eclipse Viewing Party are available at eventbrite.com. For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook or Instagram pages.