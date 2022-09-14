Oakwood board of education president announces plans to leave

OAKWOOD — The head of the Oakwood City Schools’ Board of Education is leaving.
Board President Todd Duwel, an Oakwood High School graduate who has been on the board since January 2012, will step down effective Dec. 29, according to the district.
The announcement comes two months after Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey said he plans to retire Dec. 31.
“The timing of Dr. Ramey’s retirement, coupled with the board’s transition schedule, signals the remainder of my term will appropriately focus on what’s next,” Duwel said in the announcement.
Duwel’s term is to expire Dec. 31, 2023, according to the district.
Applications to fill the position will be considered from Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m. through Oct. 14 at 4:30 p.m., the district said.
The board anticipates appointing a replacement before its meeting set for Jan. 9, 2023.
