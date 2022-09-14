BreakingNews
Casey’s General Store plans to break ground on Beavercreek location in 2023
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Oakwood board of education president announces plans to leave

Oakwood City Schools Board of Education President Todd Duwel will step down effective Dec. 29, according to the district. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Oakwood City Schools Board of Education President Todd Duwel will step down effective Dec. 29, according to the district. FILE

Local News
By
13 minutes ago

OAKWOOD — The head of the Oakwood City Schools’ Board of Education is leaving.

Board President Todd Duwel, an Oakwood High School graduate who has been on the board since January 2012, will step down effective Dec. 29, according to the district.

The announcement comes two months after Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey said he plans to retire Dec. 31.

ExploreRELATED: Oakwood schools to name interim leader, hire new superintendent later

“The timing of Dr. Ramey’s retirement, coupled with the board’s transition schedule, signals the remainder of my term will appropriately focus on what’s next,” Duwel said in the announcement.

Duwel’s term is to expire Dec. 31, 2023, according to the district.

ExploreEDUCATION: Free school lunch signups slow since return to pre-COVID income-based policy

Applications to fill the position will be considered from Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m. through Oct. 14 at 4:30 p.m., the district said.

The board anticipates appointing a replacement before its meeting set for Jan. 9, 2023.

In Other News
1
Huber Heights Schools block access to app after inappropriate message
2
Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding
3
League of Women Voters to host redistricting information panel in...
4
Best of Dayton: Who has the best Mexican food? Here are the finalists
5
Foodbank to give out food at Salem Mall in Trotwood tomorrow

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top