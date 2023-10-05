Oakwood business with long Dayton and Kettering ties sold to local jewelers

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
4 minutes ago
X

Jaffe Jewelers, a mainstay in the Dayton area for more than 40 years, has new ownership that plans to continue to run the Oakwood business in much the same way as Larry Jaffe.

The 77-year-old Jaffe said he has sold the operation to three Dayton natives and longtime jewelers. Military veteran Jim Grant said he, his wife Tisha and Stephan Miles are keeping the same name for the 2419 Far Hills Ave. business that was formerly located in Dayton and Kettering.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“It’s a legacy store and story,” Grant, who lived in Dayton before graduating from Trotwood-Madison High School and later served in the U.S. Army.

The Grants and Miles constitute JST Customs & Estates, which registered in Ohio in August and lists Jim Grant as its agent, according to state records.

The purchase became final Sept. 10, said Jaffe, who said the sale price was “minimal, just to keep the legacy alive.”

Jaffe announced earlier he planned to close his store after 43 years, but hinted at the possibility of selling it to someone he could trust to carry on the store’s tradition and business practices.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“They sell happiness first and jewelry second,” said Jaffe, now semi-retired in Florida. “And if they didn’t operate that way, I’d have just closed the doors.”

“They were the absolute perfect fit,” he said, adding that the three have more than 60 combined years in the industry. “I left my inventory because I trust them. And they do business the way I learned to do business — the old-fashioned way.”

Grant, 52, said he has more than 20 years in jewelry industry and is a gemologist, his wife has 10 years in the business and Miles has been an artisan master bench jeweler for 34 years.

They will “offer a client-first and foremost experience, as it’s always been,” he added.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

But Miles’ experience will bring a new element to the business, both Jaffe and Grant said. Added to the store has been a shop with “all the professional equipment to make and build jewelry in house,” as well as repair and repurpose pieces, he said.

“You can sit down at a desk with us and we can … design something out and we’ll make,” Grant added.

The new owners are also expanding Jaffe’s estate dealing, which involves jewelry passed down through inheritance, he said.

“We’re always looking to purchase estate jewelry. That’s a big part of what we do that Larry dabbled in a little bit,” Grant said. “We help people with repurposing estate pieces, they can trade them in here.”

ExplorePOPULAR: Sheetz aims for Kettering store on Dorothy Lane site owned by Kettering Health
In Other News
1
Recall: 70 million ‘Slime Licker’ rolling liquid candies pose choking...
2
Ohio vehicle crashes down since distracted driving law passed, state...
3
Ohio to receive nearly $1.3M in multistate data breach settlement, AG...
4
WATCH: Chipotle tests robotic makeline that builds salads and bowls
5
AFRL pursues nuclear-powered spacecraft with trio of new contracts

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top