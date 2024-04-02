Oakwood city manager announces upcoming retirement after 32 years with city

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Longtime Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch announced that he intends to retire this November, ending 32 years of working with the city.

Klopsch announced his upcoming retirement at a public meeting on April 1, on the 22nd anniversary of his being appointed to the manager’s position.

Oakwood said in a release that Klopsch first joined the city’s staff on Nov. 2, 1992 as City Engineer. He was promoted to Director of Engineering and Public Works in 2000 and was appointed City Manager on April 1, 2002, the city said.

“I moved to Oakwood five months before joining city staff and have thoroughly enjoyed both living in and working for this wonderful community over so many years”, said Norbert Klopsch. “I look forward to continuing to lead city staff and to completing several important public projects over my final months as City Manager.”

ExploreOakwood plans to sell Ohio 48 land for 1st home to be built in city since 2020
In Other News
1
4 killed in crash near Dayton airport ID’d; One vehicle was fleeing hit...
2
Investigation underway after 5-year-old found dead in Dayton
3
April Fools’ Day pranks: See what area businesses and groups had up...
4
Dayton man facing more than 50 child porn charges
5
NEW DETAILS: Chase Bank plans to build new Kettering site near Kroger

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top