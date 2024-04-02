Oakwood city manager announces upcoming retirement after 32 years with city

Longtime Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch announced that he intends to retire this November, ending 32 years of working with the city.
Klopsch announced his upcoming retirement at a public meeting on April 1, on the 22nd anniversary of his being appointed to the manager’s position.
Oakwood said in a release that Klopsch first joined the city’s staff on Nov. 2, 1992 as City Engineer. He was promoted to Director of Engineering and Public Works in 2000 and was appointed City Manager on April 1, 2002, the city said.
“I moved to Oakwood five months before joining city staff and have thoroughly enjoyed both living in and working for this wonderful community over so many years”, said Norbert Klopsch. “I look forward to continuing to lead city staff and to completing several important public projects over my final months as City Manager.”
