Oakwood completes move of recycling center, offers 24-hour access

Oakwood this week is marking the completion of its new 24/7 public-access recycling facility, a project expected to ease traffic congestion and improve efficiency. FILE
Oakwood this week is marking the completion of its new 24/7 public-access recycling facility, a project expected to ease traffic congestion and improve efficiency. FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
11 minutes ago

OAKWOOD — The city this week is marking the completion of its new 24/7 public-access recycling facility, a project expected to ease traffic congestion and improve efficiency.

The $380,000 project relocates the recycling center from the city-owned the Creager Field Dog Park parking lot just north of the Foell Public Works Center, 210 Shafor Blvd.

The new site is just south of public works center, where a grand opening is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the city.

The new location will create a safer environment by moving it away from the dog park lot, which is often congested with pet-owner traffic, Oakwood officials have said.

The cost of the project was offset by a $72,000 grant Montgomery County Solid Waste District provided the work occurred this year, city records show.

About the Author

ajc.com

Nick Blizzard
Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

