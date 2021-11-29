Oakwood completes move of recycling center, offers 24-hour access

OAKWOOD — The city this week is marking the completion of its new 24/7 public-access recycling facility, a project expected to ease traffic congestion and improve efficiency.
The $380,000 project relocates the recycling center from the city-owned the Creager Field Dog Park parking lot just north of the Foell Public Works Center, 210 Shafor Blvd.
The new site is just south of public works center, where a grand opening is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the city.
The new location will create a safer environment by moving it away from the dog park lot, which is often congested with pet-owner traffic, Oakwood officials have said.
The cost of the project was offset by a $72,000 grant Montgomery County Solid Waste District provided the work occurred this year, city records show.
