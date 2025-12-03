Oakwood council approves water rate hike, staff raises, 2026 budget

The minimum monthly water rate will rise by just over 22%, according to the city. Usage above the minimum increases by the same percentage, from $3.30 to $4.13 for each 100 cubic feet (748 gallons of water). The minimum monthly sanitary sewer rate will stay the same; however, usage above the minimum will go up by just over 22%, from $4.41 to $5.51 for each 100 cubic feet.

The typical residential customer uses between 300 and 900 cubic feet of water each month, Councilwoman Leigh Turben said during Monday’s meeting.

“Based on that usage, a typical residential bill would increase by approximately $7 to $12 per month for water and $3 to $10 per month for sanitary sewer, for an overall increase between $10 and $22 per month,” she said.

2026 budget, pay increases

Oakwood City Council approved the 2026 budget with total expenditures of $38.8 million.

Council members also approved 3.75% pay increases for all non-union city staff and increased the top pay range for job classifications by 3.75%.

Employees in the city’s four collective bargaining units receive wage increases as part of negotiated contracts.

Earlier this fall, the city approved three separate agreements with public safety officers, lieutenants and dispatchers. The contracts call for a 3.75% increase each year of the three-year contract.

Negotiations are underway for a new contract with union public works employees, according to the city.

Farwell to Councilman Rob Stephens

Mayor Bill Duncan presented the longest resolution of the Monday evening meeting to honor Councilman Rob Stephens, whose fourth term expires at year’s end.

“Throughout his 16 years of service, Rob consistently based his public policy decisions on what was best for the community, while also heavily considering the impact of those decisions on individual Oakwood residents, businesses and neighborhoods,” Duncan said.

Council members together purchased a brick for Smith Gardens honoring Stephens as “a man with a passion for Oakwood.”

Stephens, a lifelong Oakwood resident and owner of an insurance business in the city, decided not to run again. Taking over his seat in January will be Sam Dorf, the top vote-getter in the November election.

“I’m very grateful for all the things that you’ve done for this community,” said Vice Mayor Steve Byington. “You’ve served myself, my family, my friends, my neighbors in the very best way possible. I’m proud to vote for you four times in a row, and I wish I could have voted for a fifth time.”

Among those in attendance Monday was the outgoing councilman’s mother, Pam Stephens, who said she was “obviously very, very proud” of her son who continued a long family tradition of community service in Oakwood that started with his grandfather.

“It’s a great place to live, and I’m just happy that he had this opportunity and that he could share his talents with the city,” she said.