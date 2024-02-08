Oakwood Episcopal priest put on 2nd administrative leave amid disciplinary process

Explore Oakwood priest on leave after allegations of domestic violence

He was placed on paid administrative leave at that time before eventually returning to his role at St. Paul’s. Earlier this week, the diocese posted another complaint involving an investigation of McClain’s alleged behavior as the rector-elect of St. Paul’s, saying the disciplinary matter would advance to a hearing panel within the Episcopal Church.

The complaint includes allegations of nepotism, cronyism, retaliation against other church members who did not go along with McClain’s decisions, and a lack of adherence to COVID-19 protocols made against McClain, along with reiterations of claims involving his now ex-wife.

McClain this week denied all of the allegations being made against him in this complaint, he told the Dayton Daily News, saying he was not abusive in his marriage.

“I have always taken care of my family to the best of my ability, and I have always done everything in my power to be a good father to my children. I took care of Ms. McClain to the best of my ability,” McClain said.

McClain has never faced any criminal charges in Montgomery County courts, court records show.

This week, the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio notified church members at St Paul’s Episcopal Church of McClain being place on administrative leave.

“I know that this ongoing disciplinary process presents great challenges for the life and ministry of St. Paul’s,” said George Wayne Smith, bishop provisional with the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio, in a letter to St. Paul’s.

On Sunday, the Rev. Canon Michael Spencer, canon for transitions and congregational ministry, will lead worship at St. Paul’s and assist the church in securing interim clergy leadership.

“I continue to pray for everyone affected by this situation and for all the people of St. Paul’s,” Smith said.