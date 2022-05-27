Oakwood priest on leave after allegations of domestic violence

Daniel McClain of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Oakwood has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio after a complaint from his wife included allegations of domestic abuse, according to the diocese.

The diocese’s provisional Bishop George Wayne Smith received a formal disciplinary complaint against McClain on May 9. McClain was then placed on administrative leave, and the congregation notified on May 11, said John Johanssen, Canon to the Ordinary of the Diocese of Southern Ohio.